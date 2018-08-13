Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has joked he needs a twin to help him keep up with his extensive filming schedule.

In 2018 alone, the Hollywood superstar has seen huge success with 'Rampage' and 'Skyscraper' on the big screen, while he has also continued to take the lead in TV comedy drama 'Ballers', while next year will see the releases of 'Fighting With My Family', 'Shazam!' and 'Jungle Cruise'.

Commenting on the huge number of projects, Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter and teased: ''You'd be surprised Film Fatale just how much the universe conspires in our favor when we have the appetite to do a lot of things. (plus I have a secret twin who does most of my s**t, while I just drink my tequila)''

The former WWE superstar's hard work has paid off, and he continues to put out multiple blockbusters each year.

Last month, his longtime collaborator Hiram Garcia - who is president of production at the star's own Seven Bucks company - has teased the possibility of all the films being linked beyond simply sharing a leading man.

He told Huffington Post: ''That's the thing, right? In our business, the ultimate goal is everyone wants to create a universe, so if we can somehow, if there's a master plan happening right now that you just don't know.

''But maybe in about 10 more years, we're gonna have our version of an 'Infinity War,' a Dwayne Johnson War. Just say you heard it here first, and that we're damn brilliant for doing it.''