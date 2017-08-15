Dwayne Johnson is ''so proud'' of his ''baby girl'' Simone.

The 45-year-old actor has taken to social media to gush about his 16-year-old daughter - who he has with his former partner Dany Garcia - on her birthday, which saw him reflect on the day his oldest child was born and clasped onto his hands.

Alongside an image of the former professional wrestler - who was known as The Rock - with Simone by his side when she was a child, which was shared on the star's Instagram account, he wrote: ''And just like that my baby girl @simonegjohnson turns 16.

Feels like just yesterday I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered ''I'm gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life''. She of course cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, ''you're the best damn daddy on the planet''. True story. (sic).''

The 'San Andreas' star has admitted he loves the ''awesome young woman'' Simone has developed into.

The muscular hunk's post continued: ''Happy Birthday honey! I'm so proud of the awesome young woman you've become. (sic).''

Dwayne - who also has 19-month-old daughter Jasmine with Lauren Hashian - only hopes his daughter will continue to stay focused and work hard.

He said: ''Keep your eyes on that prize, keep working hard (sic).''

But Dwayne has vowed to always support Simone ''every step of the way'' throughout her future.

He concluded: ''And I got your back every step of the way. Now go have fun!

#FatherDaughterBond #OurSnapPhilosophy (sic).''

To mark the milestone Simone was visited by the founder of Fly Girls Unite LaDonna Whittingham for a ''little pre-turning 16'' surprise.

Simone's mother shared a picture of her daughter with the mogul on her photo-sharing site, which was captioned: ''The beautiful #ladonnawhittingham giving @simonegjohnson a little ''pre-turning 16'' love this week. @flygirlsunite (sic).''