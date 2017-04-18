Dwayne Johnson is reportedly set to star in 'Fast and Furious 9'.

The 44-year-old actor is rumoured to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in the action movie franchise in the next instalment according to TMZ, and despite claims him and his co-star Vin Diesel, who portrays Dominic Torreto in the films, clashed on set they are both believed to be ''1000 per cent'' up for a follow up in the future.

In the latest thriller film 'Fate of the Furious' Hobbs rejects the offer to have his position as Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) back and instead decides to be more committed to his parenting duties by spending more time with his on-screen daughter, hich left the audience questioning whether the muscular hunk's character would make a return again.

The news Johnson - who was known as The Rock when he was a professional wrestler - and his 49-year-old colleague were at loggerheads with one another whilst filming the recent production came after the 'Moana' star slammed his ''male co-stars'' in August last year for not acting like ''true professionals'', and it is believed the post was directed to Diesel.

The Instagram comment read: ''This is my final week of shooting #FastAndFurious8. There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. An incredible hard working crew. UNIVERSAL has been great partners as well. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em.

''My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right. (sic).''

However, TMZ have since reported the two actors have put their feud to rest after having a number of private conversations with one another.