Dwayne Johnson says being evicted inspired him to follow his dreams.

The former professional wrestler turned actor carved a new path in his career and feels his younger years of ''living paycheck to paycheck'' made him into he is today.

He said: ''I couldn't say, 'Oh, let me just follow the half-black and half-Samoan actor who was also a wrestler. Let me follow his path.' That wasn't an option, that wasn't there. So I was forced to create my own. I have an ideology that I always like to share with the inner group, and with some people on the outside, and I'll share it with you: I don't just want to play the game. I want to change the way the game is played.

''I love being able to create big movies or TV shows that entertain people, that make them happy. I know what it's like to earn a dollar. I know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck and wonder how you're going to pay the rent. I know what it's like to be evicted.

''Money doesn't fall out of the sky. So if you're going to pay for your ticket, that inspires me to want to make a great movie. I always say to everyone, 'Hey, around the corner we're getting evicted. Get to work!' I drive everyone crazy with that.''

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actor - who has Simone, 15, from his previous relationship with Dany Garcia and 16-month-old Jasmine with his current partner Lauren Hashian - previously revealed being a father is the ''greatest job'' he's ever had.

He shared: ''I realised being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have. I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got. I said to her, 'I will always, always take care of you, for the rest of your life. You are safe.'

''Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realised that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love. Not success, not fame, not anything else but, 'I'm always here for you. I love you.'''