Dwayne Johnson is ''so proud'' of his friend Kevin Hart ahead of the latter's footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Dwayne Johnson is ''so proud'' of his friend Kevin Hart.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star can't wait for his friend to take part in the iconic footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre after a tough year, which saw Kevin sustain three fractures in his spine when a car he was travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.
Dwayne told Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm so happy and so proud of him. I have the privilege of speaking on his behalf tomorrow and I can't wait. I did have the honour of having it done and, not to mess with him, but I know how cool it is and I'm so happy that he's experiencing it. This is a great Christmas. It's a great holiday ... I'm so happy to celebrate my guy.''
Meanwhile, Kevin recently admitted the accident had given him a wake-up call as he was unable to walk, wipe his bottom and he felt helpless.
He said: ''I could not f***ing move. I could not wipe my a** ... I literally couldn't do none of that... It makes you realise you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do.''
And Kevin now feels he is ''a different version'' of himself as a result of the crash.
He explained: ''For me, I'm a different version of myself. This ain't got nothing to do with going to church ... It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You're more present. More aware... It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...