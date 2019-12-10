Dwayne Johnson is ''so proud'' of his friend Kevin Hart.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star can't wait for his friend to take part in the iconic footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre after a tough year, which saw Kevin sustain three fractures in his spine when a car he was travelling in veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Dwayne told Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm so happy and so proud of him. I have the privilege of speaking on his behalf tomorrow and I can't wait. I did have the honour of having it done and, not to mess with him, but I know how cool it is and I'm so happy that he's experiencing it. This is a great Christmas. It's a great holiday ... I'm so happy to celebrate my guy.''

Meanwhile, Kevin recently admitted the accident had given him a wake-up call as he was unable to walk, wipe his bottom and he felt helpless.

He said: ''I could not f***ing move. I could not wipe my a** ... I literally couldn't do none of that... It makes you realise you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do.''

And Kevin now feels he is ''a different version'' of himself as a result of the crash.

He explained: ''For me, I'm a different version of myself. This ain't got nothing to do with going to church ... It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You're more present. More aware... It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.''