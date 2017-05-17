Dwayne Johnson has teased his 'Black Adam' DC Comics movie could be coming sooner than expected.

The 'Fast and Furious' actor has been cast as the villain-turned-anti-hero - originally the arch nemesis of Shazam before turning good - and has hinted that plans for the movie are well underway and that he is going to be introduced in an exciting way in another DC Extended Universe film.

Speaking to Fandango, Johnson, 45, said: ''It's definitely going to happen, sure. We've had great conversations with Geoff Johns (Chief Creative Officer at DC Comics) and everyone over at DC. It's an exciting time right now for everyone at DC because they are in a process now where they are building out their DC universe really nicely. We have a really cool surprise for 'Black Adam' that I can't reveal, in terms of where we will see 'Black Adam' being introduced.''

And former WWE wrestler Johnson has also hinted that Black Adam is in line for a meeting on screen with Henry Cavill's Superman.

He said: ''One fine day ... That's coming. That's in the cards.''

In December, Johnson posted a picture on his Instagram account with Cavill, 34, confirming he is taken on the role of the antihero.

The post read: ''Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Black Adam and Superman (@henrycavill). Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings. #DangerousGentlemen #DCWorldsWillCollide #BlackSavagery #MyExfoliatedBaldHeadAndTattoo #LookHellaSexyInThisLighting (sic)''

Johnson can currently be seen in the reboot of 'Baywatch' alongside Hollywood hunk Zac Efron which is set for release this month.