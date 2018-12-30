Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a new home for Christmas.

The 46-year-old actor and professional wrestler revealed on social media on Saturday (29.12.18) that he has presented his mother Ata, 70, with a ''golden ticket'', which entitles her to any house she wants, wherever she wants.

Posting a video on Instagram, Dwayne wrote: ''Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.''

In the clip, Ata opens a card with the ticket inside and starts to read it before crying tears of joy, and hugging her son.

Then, speaking to her granddaughter Jasmine, three, she said: ''Guess what? I get a brand-new house!''

In the caption of the video, the 'Fast and Furious' star revealed how he and his family often moved house when he was younger and so never truly created a home anywhere.

He wrote: ''All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they'll ever need - houses, cars etc.''

Dwayne went on to praise his ''good mama'' for turning him into a ''decent human being'', and said he hopes she'll enjoy her new home.

He wrote: ''But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful.

''I told her to treat this card like it's ''Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket'' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants.

''I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.

''And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. (sic)''