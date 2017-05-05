Dwayne Johnson received two bottles of his favourite tequila from his 'Rampage' colleagues for his birthday.
The 45-year-old actor celebrated his special day on Tuesday (02.05.17), but the gifts and tributes have continued to come flooding in as his trailer was decorated with cartoon helium balloons and hats, as well as a few bottles of his favourite alcoholic beverage, which ''surprised'' him when he returned to the area after shooting scenes for the upcoming action movie.
The 'Moana' star - who was formerly known as The Rock when he was a professional wrestler - shared a picture of him in his trailer surrounded by balloons and banners on social media.
The Instagram post read: ''Birthday luv.
On set shooting #Rampage and between scenes I come back to my trailer to get some work done and my lovely ladies surprised me by decorating my entire trailer - including a little blue fuzzy birthday hat left on my desk, but my head's too damn big to wear it.
To the left you'll also see an amazing Pikachu birthday balloon and on the table, two of my fav bottles of tequila.
C'mon Pika, big daddy doesn't drink alone, so you set em up and I'll knock em down.
#OnSet #DJsTrailer #BirthdayLuv #PikaGetsHammered (sic).''
And the hardman has been inundated with sweet birthday messages from his friends and fellow actors, including Zac Efron who praised Dwayne for having ''sexy eyebrows'' in a birthday tribute.
The 29-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and his 'Baywatch' co-star on his photo-sharing site, which was captioned: ''Happy Birthday @therock. Thanks for bringing us, the people, your hard work, honor and justice, every single day... and for your sexy eyebrows.(sic)''
And Vin Diesel - who plays Dominic Toretto opposite Dwayne as Luke Hobbs in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - also used Instagram to send a birthday message to his co-star.
He wrote: ''To look back at what we have accomplished. Shoulder to shoulder, against impossible odds. Proud... Happy Birthday Hobbs... (sic).''
