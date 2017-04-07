Dwayne Johnson still gets ''butterflies and goosebumps'' ahead of television appearances.

The 44-year-old actor - who was also known as The Rock when he was a professional wrestler - has revealed despite boasting a successful career in front of the limelight for ''a long time'', he is overwhelmed with nerves before an interview or featuring on a talk.

The muscular hunk - who has daughters Simone, 15, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and 15-month-old Jasmine with girlfriend Lauren Hashian - shared a video of him backstage of 'The Tonight Show' on his Instagram account, which captured him as he walks onto the set to be joined by the chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

He captioned the upload, which was posted on his Instagram account: ''I'm an OG and been in the game a long time, but I still have butterflies and goosebumps being backstage behind the curtain before I get called out to the crowd. Especially with my boy @jimmyfallon and walking out on his iconic TONIGHT SHOW stage. It's always ''more than a feeling''. (sic).''

However, the 'Moana' star feeds off of the ''energy'' of the crowd and the audience to help him overcome his anxiety.

He added: ''Crowds and people always give me energy.. this crowd was special. F'n WILD. No business like show business.

#TonightShow #HotCrowd #RockAndFallon (sic).''

Although Dwayne has moments of apprehension he thinks he has reaches his peak confidence level.

Speaking previously, he said: ''Being comfortable in my own skin just took a lot of time.

''Being comfortable with who I am was probably one of the greatest and best breakthroughs that I've ever had in my life.

''The confidence and the comfort level now, it is, what we call in the industry, game over.''