DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has revealed he and his wife Lauren Hashian wanted a ''very early'' wedding to make the most of their big day.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star tied the knot with Lauren Hashian in Hawaii in August, and the ceremony was underway by 7.45am, meaning his bride had to start getting her hair and makeup done at around 5am.
Speaking to daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, he explained: ''We wanted to have an early morning wedding, that way we said the vows, get it over with, then by 10, 11 o'clock, we're hanging, we're having brunch with the family, and we had it done.''
The Rock - who has daughters Jasmine, three, and two-year-old Tiana Gia with his wife - added that his ''ancestors were watching over'' the nuptials, and described the occasion as ''truly a magical, magical day''.
Meanwhile, Dwayne recently admitted he was hesitant to wed for a second time following his divorce from Dany Garcia in 2008, and he said their split ''did a number'' on him.
He previously explained: ''My divorce did a number on me. I wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together -,no presh.'''
Although Dwayne and Dany - who have daughter Simone, 18, together - didn't divorce until 2008, they split up some time before and when Dwayne met Lauren he was instantly smitten.
He said: ''Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl's stunning.' At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too. Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.''
Dany has worked as Dwayne's manager for the past 11 years and the pair are still close.
She previously said: ''We knew that we were moving into that period of our lives, the closing of a personal relationship. I was already deeply involved with his agents, I was already commenting on scripts. It was a very natural conversation, where he just said to me, 'I would love for you to do this full-time.' ''
