DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is ''excited'' that his eldest child is going to college.

The 'Hobbs & Shaw' star is thrilled that his 17-year-old daughter Simone is off to further her education soon because she's ''earned'' it with all her hard work.

He said: ''The thing with my older daughter, Simone, in a way we kind of grew up together because I had her when I was 29.

''At that time in my life, I was trying to figure out who I was and flying by the seat of my pants. We've got an awesome relationship, she's getting ready to go to college. I feel great. I'm excited about it because she's earned it.''

And the 47-year-old actor isn't worried about his daughter meeting the wrong boys at college because he knows Simone will ''measure the men she meets in her life by her father''.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he added: ''I like to think, and it's what girls do, they measure the men they meet in their life by their father. I like to think whoever she brings home is going to be a good quality person. And if they're not ... bang!''

Dwayne - who also has daughters, Jasmine, three, and 15-month-old Tiana with his partner Lauren Hashian - previously insisted it is a ''blessing'' having daughters.

He said: ''As men, you know, you're like, 'Oh yeah I'm going to raise my son' but having all daughters, it's the greatest blessing I've ever had ... It's just the best thing ... I have a house full of just strong, badass women. I grew up an only child.

''My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance - having all this estrogenic energy - then also me having the opportunity to infuse father and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.''