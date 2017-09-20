Dwayne Johnson dies more than once in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor stars as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in the new Jake Kasdan reimagining of the 1995 movie 'Jumanji' - starring the late Robin Williams - and revealed that all the characters undergo multiple, onscreen deaths with lives signified by tattoos on their arms.

Speaking to the USA Today newspaper, Johnson - who is also executive producer - said: ''That first meeting we had, I said, 'We have this gift of these three lives. What are the most fun, awesome, crazy ways that we can die and audiences are going to love?'

''That just opened a new level of creativity. That means all of us, you know, um, well, we're going to go meet our maker.''

The film follows four unlikely teenagers who, during detention, stumble upon the game and after choosing their characters are sucked into the jungle and become their chosen avatars.

Johnson, aka The Rock, stars alongside Kevin Hart as weapons valet Moose Finbar, Jack Black as cheerleader-turned-fat male Professor Shelly Oberon and Karen Gillan as tough Ruby Roundhouse.

Despite the teenagers transforming into these new characters, they all still have their real-life personalities but have to work their way through the video game to escape.

Kasdan said: ''What would you discover about yourself when endowed with capabilities you didn't know you had and the ability to live in someone else's skin for a day? It's the story of these kids taking that ride. Not these action heroes.''

The filmmaker also promised that the new movie will feature a lot of exciting action sequences as well as keeping with the comedy element.

He said: ''If you're going to do action sequences with The Rock, you have to make them really good.

''It can't live in a comedy half-action space. When he punches someone, it hurts; when The Rock rides a motorcycle, it's with a flamethrower.''

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is slated to be released this December.