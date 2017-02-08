The Fast Five star will return to his ring roots for Fighting With My Family, which will be based on the British sportswoman's rise to fame within her family of wrestlers.

The project was inspired by U.K. TV documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family and will be written, directed and executive produced by The Office co-creator and star Stephen Merchant, reports Deadline.com.

Fighting With My Family will be Merchant's first gig as a solo feature film director, after previously working with comedy partner Ricky Gervais on 2010's Cemetery Junction.

Johnson will serve as an executive producer via his Seven Bucks Productions unit, while he also plans to take on a role in the biographical movie.

Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, will be portrayed onscreen by Marcella actress Florence Pugh, alongside War & Peace star Jack Lowden, who will play her brother Zak Zodiac, a fellow wrestler.

Paige and Zak's parents, reformed gangster Ian Bevis and his wife Julia Hamer-Bevis, also used to grapple in the ring under the stage names Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya - and Johnson first came up with the idea of turning their story into a film back in 2012.

In a post on Facebook, the action man, also known as The Rock, explained, "Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter's unlikely journey into the global spotlight."

"That daughter, is current WWE Women's Superstar, Paige," he continued. "The family element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight - we're always there for each other when it counts. That's what families do."

He concluded, "Ive (sic) been buds with Paige for years now and we're all excited to bring her and her family's story to life."

Production on Fighting With My Family is due to begin filming in Los Angeles and London later this month (Feb17).