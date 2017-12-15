DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has said he would ''100 per cent consider'' running for President of the United States.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star admitted that, as support has gathered from the American public for him to stand as their next prospective leader, he is trying to learn as much as he can about the political system, and thinking hard about trying to make it into the White House.

Dwayne told Variety: ''I couldn't do both [make movies and run for President].

''Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we're developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.''

Dwayne - who has attended both Republican and Democrat conventions in the past but says he is currently registered as Independent - was the subject of a column in The Washington Post in June 2016 which stated he could win an election race.

Dwayne said: ''It all started out of the blue. It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, 'This is what I'm going to do,' but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, 'We're not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run.' In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it. That's where I'm at right now - I'm well aware politics is not the business I'm in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I'm continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled. I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times - which I don't feel our presidency is currently doing - so that's where I'm at.''

He added: ''I care deeply about our country, and I care deeply about our people - especially now. Decency matters and being a decent human being matters, and character matters, and leadership matters.''

If the 45-year-old former WWE wrestler and 'Fast and Furious' star does actually put his hat into the ring, he may face competition from another Hollywood star.

George Clooney, a strong supporter of the Democratic party, has long been the subject of speculation he has eyes on the White House.

Asked earlier this year if he would consider running for President, George said: ''Would I like to be the next president? Oh, that sounds like fun. Can I just say that I'd like anybody to be the next president of the United States. Right away, please.''

Republican businessman and former reality TV star Donald Trump is currently the 45th President of the United States of America.