Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that a 'Hobbs & Shaw' sequel is in development.

The 47-year-old action man appeared in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off alongside Jason Statham last year and has now revealed that a second film is on the way.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Dwayne said: ''We are developing now the next film, the next (Hobbs & Shaw) movie, and I'm pretty excited about it ... Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we're going to go.''

'Hobbs & Shaw' - which also starred Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba - was well received by audience and critics which has led to the sequel coming to fruition.

It is unclear when the movie will hit cinemas, especially as the latest film in the series, 'F9', has been pushed back to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dwayne - who plays the role of DSS agent Luke Hobbs - previously recalled how his mother, Ata Johnson, wept on the set of 'Hobbs & Shaw' as she heard her son speak in Samoan, the language of their family.

The 47-year-old former WWE star - who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii - said: ''She is incredibly proud of the movie. It's the very first time in the history of Hollywood that the Samoan culture has ever been showcased on this scale, so it's a big deal.

''Within the scene, she never heard me speak in Samoan to this degree. She hears me speaking in Samoan, calling on our ancestors to give us strength ... I look over and she is crying so hard.

''When the scene was over, a really beautiful moment - all the boys, the guys that play my brothers in the movie, go over and gave her a hug.

He added that it was: ''A memory forever.''