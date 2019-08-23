Dwayne Johnson has confirmed 'Ballers' will come to an end after the upcoming fifth series.

The 47-year-old actor admitted his heart is ''full of gratitude'' for the success of the HBO show - in which he plays retired NFL pro Spencer Strasmore, who becomes a financial advisor after quitting the game - and says the programme has been the channel's ''highest-rated comedy in the past five years''.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, he said: ''I felt like it was an opportunity not only to embrace culture, not only to embrace ambition, not only to embrace success, as we do on the show, but also to embrace the failures, which is a key and critical thing in life, is to embrace those failures and learn from them.

''Here we are, five years later, and you, the fans, have made 'Ballers' HBO's highest-rated comedy the past five years.

''Which is just incredible considering the tremendous comedies that have been on HBO.''

The 'Baywatch' actor - who is also an executive producer on the programme alongside Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg and Andy Garcia - thanked the channel, cast and the supporters for helping to make the show successful, and admitted it has been an ''honour'' to work on the series.

He said: ''I want to thank HBO for being tremendous partners, and I also want to thank the cast. We have all become great friends, and family.

''[They] have committed their time and talents to this show. It has been an honour to do, it has been an honour to produce, and it has been an honour to deliver to you guys, the fans.

''Thank you for the support. Thank you for the love. Thank you for rocking with us, thank you for ballin' with us. And enjoy this final season of 'Ballers', starting this Sunday,''

He captioned the video: ''Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO's BALLERS.

''My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rocking with us every season. You made us HBO's highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the opportunity to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show.

''I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS. This SUNDAY on @HBO (sic)''