DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON ''can't believe'' his daughter Jasmine is four, as he posted a glowing tribute to the tot on social media.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star took to social media on Tuesday (17.12.19) to wish his daughter Jasmine Lia a happy fourth birthday, and has said he can't quite believe how quickly time has flown by since her birth.
Dwayne - who has Jasmine and 20-month-old daughter Tiana Gia with his wife Lauren Hashian, as well as 18-year-old Simone from a previous marriage - wrote on Instagram: ''Can't promise I'll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and take care of you for the rest of mine.
''Happy 4th Birthday, my Jazzy
''And thank God you got your mama's good looks.
''#therestofmine #birthdaygirl #daddyshands (sic)''
And Lauren celebrated Jasmine's birthday on her Instagram Story, as she wrote: ''Just can't believe it... And every day is truly more amazing than the last. (sic)''
The youngster is no doubt going to be spoiled on her special day, as Dwayne recently said he ''spoils'' his children ''rotten'', even though his spouse wishes he saved his buying habits for special occasions.
When asked what his kids want for Christmas, the 47-year-old actor said: ''Every toy that they see.
''So of course with Lauren, my wife, Jazzy says, 'Can I have that?' And of course [Lauren] says, 'Well, let's make the list, and if you're good, you have a birthday coming up, and you have Christmas coming up.'
''Of course when she asks me, 'Daddy, can I have that?' 'Absolutely! You want that? Yes. Absolutely. When would you like it? Got it. Tomorrow? I'm on it.' ''
The retired professional wrestler also spoke about his eldest daughter Simone, and said he's thrilled she's decided to go to college.
He explained: ''The thing with my older daughter, Simone, in a way we kind of grew up together because I had her when I was 29.
''At that time in my life, I was trying to figure out who I was and flying by the seat of my pants. We've got an awesome relationship, she's getting ready to go to college. I feel great. I'm excited about it because she's earned it.''
