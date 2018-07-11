Dwayne Johnson thinks 'Black Adam' will start filming in late 2019.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' star insists the movie about the DC Comics super villain is coming soon.

He said: ''With Black Adam I don't think we're going to start early next year. Early next year right now it looks like I'm going to be shooting Jumanji, and then after that if everything goes well I'll shoot a movie called Red Notice with Rawson Thurber again, with Gal Gadot, and another actor yet to be named. But Black Adam possibly at the end of next year. It's coming along great, the script is coming along great we're very happy with it.''

And the 46-year-old actor has hinted that there could be some special cameos in the film too.

He added to German entertainment website FilmStarts: ''Without giving anything away, there might be maybe a cameo or two of some of the other DC superheroes. We'll see. That's been the beauty of Black Adam as we've been developing it is that we could make a movie that just stood on its own too as well, but that's also the beauty of those universes coming together at DC.''

And Dwayne had previously revealed he hopes his 'Black Adam' movie will be released in 2019.

He shared: ''The script came in, it's great, we're working on it. If things come together in the way we anticipate them coming together, that feels like a 2019 movie ... Marvel is doing such an incredible job of universe building ... and DC is doing a great job finding the footing and tone of their movies.

''It's this phenomenal opportunity for us to nail the tone and make sure he's badass. Also we have intrinsic DNA tied to a lot of other properties in DC.''