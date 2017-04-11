DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON thinks his DC Comics character Black Adam could join an ensemble movie ''at some point''.

The 44-year-old actor was first cast as Black Adam for the upcoming DC movie 'Shazam!' - in which his character would be the villain - however slow development on the project and the rising popularity of Dwayne led studio bosses to give the character his own eponymously titled feature.

Now, Dwayne believes Black Adam could become a steady character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) after he's been established in his own movie.

Speaking to MTV News, Dwayne said: ''We've had great discussions with Geoff Johns over at DC. This is a really fun, cool time for DC right now because they're world-building. We're seeing that with Wonder Woman and Aquaman. We have a few surprises down the line. So what we decided to do was to create a scenario where Black Adam has his stand-alone movie, and Captain Marvel, Shazam, has his stand-alone movie. We're building our world that way, and then we can come together at some point.''

If Black Adam does become a steady feature in the DCEU, he could appear in a future ensemble movie, if the studio bosses decide to pursue a sequel to the upcoming 'Justice League', which sees Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join forces to battle with the evil Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

Recently, 'Justice League' director Zack Snyder said said one of the most ''rewarding aspects'' of making the feature was working with the ''complex relationships'' that exist within the group of ''larger-than-life characters''.

He said: ''One of the more rewarding aspects of creating Justice League was having fun exploring the dynamic between this diverse group of larger-than-life characters with disparate backgrounds, ethics, and unique perspectives all trying to come together and work as a team.

''It not only offers an opportunity for great drama and complex relationships, but it also often results in great fun. It's an exciting concept to explore and it only gets better when you add the component of our incredibly talented cast - their chemistry really adds to that dynamic.''

'Black Adam' has yet to be given a release date, but 'Shazam!' is scheduled for 2019 and 'Justice League' will hit screens in November this year.