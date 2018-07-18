Dwayne Johnson would have never thought ''in his wildest dreams'' that he would be named the highest paid actor in Forbes' history.

The 'Skyscraper' star was honoured to top this year's list as well as make the history books and he feels his ''business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and through failure''.

He shared on Instagram: ''I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I'd become the highest paid actor in Forbes' history. I don't have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure. My goal when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match (well before the bright lights of the @wwe) is still the exact same goal I have today - ALWAYS put my AUDIENCE FIRST. I have one boss - the world. Send you home happy, and I've done my job. I'm the dude who started w/ $7bucks. I'm grateful to the bone and hungry to the core. #MakingForbesHistory #AudienceFirstPhilosophy #FleaMarketDreams #HardestWorkerInTheRoom (sic)''

Meanwhile, Dwayne previously revealed he ''loves'' the thought of his daughter following him into the wrestling business.

He explained: ''I love it. I love the idea of her doing it, only because the wrestling business these days is a lot different than I was there. She's very interested in it. She has a great passion about it.

''My grandmother wound up being the first female wrestling promoter in the history of wrestling. She was a badass too, by the way ... As far as she knew it was real and there was going to be a fight down at this local arena in San Francisco where he first started. He, of course, starts getting beat up at some point. She freaks out, she jumps in the ring. I swear to god. She jumps in the ring, takes her clogs off and starts beating his ass in the ring, the opponent.''