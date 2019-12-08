The 'Black Adam' movie could help to ''reshape'' what a comic book film is.

The upcoming DC movie will star DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON as the titular character, and cinematographer Lawrence Sher - who previously worked on the Todd Phillips-directed 'Joker' - has teased details of the 'Black Adam' project.

He told Collider: ''One of my interests about it is to continue to sort of - and we've talked about it with Dwayne and ... DC - can we continue to sort of reshape what a comic book movie is?

''Like yes of course you want it to be entertaining and it has to make a decent amount of money so it can't live in such a fringe place that it doesn't bring people in, but can we do something inventive?

''So that's the goal is to continue to try to do something a bit inventive with it.''

Meanwhile, Dwayne previously admitted that his ''superhero dreams have come true'' with 'Black Adam'.

The Hollywood star explained that he could relate more easily to Shazam's anti-hero nemesis than a character like Superman, who was too clean cut for Dwayne's liking.

Taking to Instagram to share artwork from the movie, Dwayne wrote: ''Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.

''BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line.

''He's a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. (sic)''