'Baywatch' producers are already planning a sequel.

The action comedy movie - which is based on the popular television show of the same name and stars DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Zac Efron - isn't due to hit UK cinema screens until Monday (29.05.17), but producer Beau Flynn has said the production crew already have ''an amazing story'' lined up for a second instalment.

He told Variety magazine: ''We have an amazing story already. We're bringing back [Damian] Shannon and [Mark] Swift who wrote on the first one, and I know Dwayne would be in, I know Zac and all the girls would be. We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. We would take it overseas.''

The publication then spoke to other members of the cast - which includes Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, and Kelly Rohrbach - to see if they'd be interested in returning for a second instalment.

Kelly - who is making her feature film debut in the role of CJ Parker - said: ''Of course! I couldn't have asked for a better cast on my first film. These guys are awesome. They're hilarious, they're loving, they're generous. We really were a family and I think that comes though on the screen, as well.''

Whilst Alexandra, who plays Summer Quinn, added: ''Yes! I would love to. I think it's very cool to be part of a franchise, and I think it helps get other work. It's fun. You get to travel the world and work with these amazing people, and you get to make people laugh, so I'm completely down for it.''

The news comes after 29-year-old Zac said he would love a possible sequel to the movie to be shot in Australia after he ''fell in love'' with the country's sandy beaches.

He said: ''I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach. And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here.''