Dustin Lance Black has joked that Tom Daley's bum ''feels different'' since the pair got married.

The 22-year-old diving champion recently tied the knot with the screenwriter, and the 42-year-old has joked that things have changed in ''the best of ways'' between the pair now that they're married, after a friend caught him giving Tom's behind a cheeky squeeze.

Posting a picture of Dustin with his band on Tom's bottom on Instagram, Dustin wrote: ''Folks keep asking if things feel any different now that we're married. They do. And in the best of ways. Seems @littlemissbugg caught me checking one of those things. (sic)''

Meanwhile, earlier this week Tom - who tied the knot with Dustin last Saturday (06.05.17) - shared the first wedding photo of the pair, shortly after their ceremony which took place in Bovey Castle, near Plymouth.

Alongside a photograph, taken by professional photographer Andy Mac, of the pair of them walking down the aisle hand in hand after they exchanged vows, Tom wrote: ''On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives! (sic)''

The couple hired out the whole of the 58-room hotel for the weekend as the 42-year-old screenwriter's family travelled over from California to see him tie the knot.

And Tom and Dustin weren't shy about providing entertainment for their guests as they reenacted a scene from 'Romeo and Juliet' from the balcony ahead of the ceremony.

The civil partnership ceremony took place in the Cathedral Room at the venue, with the nuptials accompanied by a string quartet.

Following a three-course meal and a ''massive cake'' made by Tom personally, the group partied into the early hours of the morning in the luxurious Dartmoor Suite ballroom.