Dustin Lance Black has signed with a modelling agency.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning screenwriter - who is engaged to British Olympics medal-winning diver Tom Daley - has signed a contract with Wilhelmina's celebrity division and his aim in his new job is to ''help individuality roar''.

In a statement, 'Milk' writer Dustin said: ''In a time when too many are using our differences to divide us, I want to help lift our differences up as what makes us magnificent, what makes us powerful.

''Fashion has the potential to help our individuality roar and right now, we must use every tool in our arsenal to amplify that roar.''

Bill Wackerman, Wilhelmina CEO, added: ''Dustin Lance Black is a true visionary talent. He uses his artistry, voice and talent to give voice to individuals and ideas who need to be heard.''

Dustin hopes his new TV series 'When We Rise' will help people hiding their true sexuality find the courage to come out of the closet.

Speaking at the Castro Theater in San Francisco in California in February, he said: ''I think this is one of the first times a major, public network is pushing out stories the way it ought to get pushed out there.

''It's brave, cold and life-saving because there are a lot of individuals who feel alone tonight and two weeks from now, they won't.''

Tom and Lance first got together in early 2013 - just a few months before Tom announced his sexuality to the world via a YouTube video - and Tom recently said they will be tying the knot in the next 12 months.

He said: ''So I am in the middle of planning all that with Lance, but it's all been fun. It's a fun time and exciting time. So yeah, I am really looking forward to this year.''

The couple were previously having trouble deciding on where to get married as Tom wanted to say his vows in the US, while Dustin wanted to tie the knot in the UK.