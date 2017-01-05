The openly-gay Milk writer, who is engaged to diver Tom Daley, explains gay actors shouldn't comment on their sexuality if all they're going to do is lie.

"I have no respect for someone who lies about their sexuality," he tells Attitude magazine. "At the very least say 'no comment' - just keep your personal life personal. But if you're going to closet yourself, that sends a negative message."

The 42-year-old insists the issue is important to him because he is now focused on fighting the negativity the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) community is currently facing.

"We're in one right now, a worldwide backlash where people (like U.S. President-elect Donald Trump) are talking about building walls and closing borders instead of understanding and embracing their neighbour," he continues. "I hope to inspire a new generation to stand up and fight back and protect what we have in a moment of darkness like this."

And while many gay actors have spoken out about the obstacles they have faced in Hollywood from studio bosses and film executives, Dustin insists the issue comes from an unexpected source.

"I've never encountered homophobia in casting from the studios or networks, not once, not ever," he adds. "Where you encounter it is with the agents and the managers - they're the ones who have an outdated notion of the price an actor might pay if it's discovered that they're LGBTQ...

"Often they don't want to see anything happen that might compromise their investment. I think they cripple their actors because they stunt the star's ability to be open and honest, and an audience can feel that."