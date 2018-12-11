Dustin Lance Black says he and husband Tom Daley want a ''football team'' of children following surrogacy success.

The 44-year-old director admits he and the 24-year-old Olympian are keen to have a big family since welcoming baby Robbie into the world in June, after finding a surrogate mother in America.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' today (11.12.18), Dustin said: ''We looked at many different options at the beginning.

''But I think it became clear we wanted a biological connection to our first born.

''Who knows where we are going to go from here! We might end up with ten, eleven. It takes 11 to make up a full football team right?

''Tom has lost his father, I had lost my mom and brother and you start to yearn for that connection that goes from your past to your future, and surrogacy was one of the ways we could do it.

''We decided to go to America after we did our research.''

The 'Milk' writer revealed that he and his partner have a strong connection with the surrogate mother and they are planning to have an ongoing relationship with her as their baby grows up.

He said: ''In the US ... they encourage you to build a relationship with someone who will become your surrogate.

''You don't enter into this until there is a friendship, a relationship there with her and her family and it's an ongoing relationship for the rest of your life.

''Your child born of surrogacy has a right to know where they come from and the right to have a relationship with the person who brought them into this world.

''After a year and a half of spending this most intimate, beautiful time with this woman who's given us this incredible gift, are you kidding me! She couldn't get rid of us if she tried!''