Duran Duran are the final headliners for BST Hyde Park 2020.

The iconic band will close this year's BST Hyde Park in London, and Simon Le Bon is already looking forward to performing at ''one of the world's greatest inner city locations'' on July 12.

He said: ''I look at film of The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park back in '69 and think of all the great acts who've performed there since.

''It really is an honour to add the name Duran Duran to that roster, and to play our music at one of the world's greatest inner city locations at BST Hyde Park.''

John Taylor is also excited about the prospect of performing in London later this year.

He shared: ''It will be a special day for us, and, hopefully for our audience, who have followed us faithfully for so many years now. Please, come celebrate our long and ragged journey!''

Another of the big-name stars set to perform at BST Hyde Park is Gwen Stefani.

And John is excited to be performing at the same event as the Grammy-winning star and his long-time showbiz pal Nile Rodgers.

He said: ''On July 16, 1980, Duran Duran debuted its latest line-up at the Rum Runner club in Birmingham.''

He added: ''It's almost unbelievable to us that forty years later we are celebrating this anniversary with a show at BST Hyde Park. Making it all the more special is the presence of our old friend and collaborator Nile Rodgers, and Gwen Stefani, a favourite gal pal of ours since 'No Doubt'.''

Tickets for the upcoming festival are set to go on general sale on March 13.