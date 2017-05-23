Duran Duran have paid tribute to Sir Roger Moore following his death on Tuesday (23.05.17).

The band - comprised now of Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor - recorded the theme song for the legendary actor's 1985 James Bond film 'A View to a Kill', and took the opportunity to post a simple message of condolence to the former 007 star.

Taking to their official Twitter account just minutes after the news broke, the group shared a photograph of a movie poster made around the time the film was being promoted and wrote: #RIP Roger (sic)''

And it wasn't just people who had worked with Moore on the franchise that were deeply saddened by his passing as Andrew Lloyd Webber wished him ''farewell'' from him and his wife Madeline.

He said: ''Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine (sic)''

Screenwriter Edgar Wright went on to praise Moore as being one of the ''first actors'' he loved as a child because of his infectious personality and warm nature.

He wrote: ''RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell, while Russell Crowe simply said: ''Roger Moore , loved him.''

Elaine Paige described Moore as ''such a gentleman'' and ''wonderful actor'' as she attempted to come to terms with the death of such a ''dear man'' and friend.

She said: ''So sad to hear of the death of the wonderful @sirrogermoore - such a gentleman and a wonderful actor. RIP dear man. (sic)''

Unicef, of which Moore was an ambassador, referred to the late star as a ''champion'' and admitted the whole family involved in the charity working for children in danger, has lost a ''great friend.''

The comment said: ''The world has lost one of its great champions for children - and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend' RIP @sirrogermoore (sic)''

The legendary actor - famous for playing James Bond - passed away in Switzerland on Tuesday (05.23.17) after losing a short battle with cancer at the age of 89, his family confirmed in a statement posted online.

A letter was tweeted from his official account on behalf of his three adult children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian - his offspring with third wife Luisa Mattioli - along with the message, ''with the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated''.

Within the letter it was revealed that Moore will be laid to rest in Monaco, where he lived for many years, also splitting his time between properties in Switzerland and the south of France.

As well as his three children, Moore is also survived by his fourth wife Kristina 'Kiki' Tholstrup - with whom he raised her daughter Christina Knudsen, who died in July 2016 at the age of 47.

Moore enjoyed a stellar TV career with lead roles in 'The Saint' in the 1960s and 'The Persuaders!' in the early 1970s before he landed the coveted part as Bond in 1973 going on to have seven outings as author Ian Fleming's fictional character, making him the longest serving Bond.