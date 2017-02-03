Members of the British band, who over a stellar 35 year career have sold more than 100 million records, launched legal action to regain the American copyright to songs from their first three albums from publishers at Gloucester Place Music, now owned by Sony/ATV in the U.S.

The group's lawsuit contends that under U.S. law the rights to their songs, including Girls on Film, Rio and A View to a Kill, should revert to them after 35 years, compared to the 70 years during which publishers own the rights to songs in the U.K.

In December (16) they suffered a blow when Mr Justice Arnold at London's High Court ruled in favour of Gloucester Place Music, whose lawyers argued that English contract law overrode the U.S. law, but they have now been allowed to continue their legal fight.

On Friday (03Feb17), Arnold gave permission for them to appeal his decision. No date has yet been set for the hearing.

Founding member and keyboardist NICK RHODES said in a statement to WENN he was "relieved and grateful" to be given the opportunity to appeal as the case has "wide reaching and profound" implications for all musicians.

"In his judgment Mr Justice Arnold stated that his decision was not made without hesitation; we were heartened by this sentiment because we felt it was an acknowledgement that something was truly flawed about the premise and reality of what is at stake," he continued. "We remain hopeful that the ultimate outcome will be fair and measured to take into account and support our case and all artists' rights."