Acclaimed filmmaker Duncan Jones has announced on Twitter that he's set to make a Rogue Trooper movie.
The acclaimed filmmaker - who previously helmed the 2009 drama 'Moon' - is now working on a project that features the character from the award-winning British comic book '2000 AD'.
Announcing the news via his Twitter account, Duncan wrote: ''For years now, I have felt a sting as Marvel and DC have poured out their entire comic roster into film. Wonderful for their fans, but every new release I silently scream ''Where's all the 2000 AD?!''
''I'm so excited to finally be able to right that wrong and bring Finley-Day and Gibbons' Rogue Trooper, a seminal British spun war yarn, to the big screen! (sic)''
The upcoming project is a joint venture between Liberty Films and Rebellion, the games publishers who are also the owners of '2000 AD'.
Jason Kingsley, CEO and Creative Director of Rebellion, has revealed he is hugely excited about the new movie.
He shared: ''Rogue Trooper has always been one of my favourite old school thrills from '2000 AD'. I'm very happy to be working closely with Duncan and [producer Stuart Fenegan] on this project and look forward to seeing the results on the silver screen.''
Meanwhile, Chris Kingsley, Co-founder and CTO of Rebellion, admitted he's excited to be working with Duncan because of his unrivalled passion for the project.
He said: ''The first time I met Duncan he had a Mohawk - I'm tickled pink to see he's now brought it back with a full-on Nu blue. It shows his unique level of commitment and passion for Rogue Trooper, and that's why we're so excited to be working with him and his legions.''
