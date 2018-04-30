Duncan James wants the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson to visit him in a dream.

The Blue singer was left devastated when his friend passed away from a perforated ulcer in February 2007 but he's a big believer in the spirit world and thinks he'll feel her presence eventually.

He said: ''I'm into spirits... I go to church and stuff I like to pray. I want people to come to me, spirits to come to me in my sleep, in my dreams, but she hasn't come yet.''

But though Tara's spirt hasn't visited him yet, Duncan, 40, still experiences signs her presence is watching over him.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Monday (30.04.18), he said: ''We used to call each other smoochie and sometimes we get in the car, I've got her album on my phone in my iTunes, and all of a sudden her song will just come on randomly on shuffle and I'm like 'Oh there she is.' ''

Duncan - who dated Tara between 2008 and 2009 previously spoke of the fun he and the socialite used to have together.

Writing in Blue's autobiography, 'All Rise', he revealed: ''We were like two naughty little school children. I'd never had a friend like her. We definitely brought out the mischievous side in each other. No one was safe!''

And the 'One Love' hitmaker previously branded Tara ''simply amazing''.

Speaking after her tragic death at the age of 45, he said: ''She had an energy about her that was simply amazing. I have so many fond memories from all the holidays we shared together, countless nights out in wonderful restaurants. I will treasure all of those moments as some of the best times of my life.''