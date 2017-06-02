Duke Dumont says Katy Perry's new album 'Witness' isn't ''a million miles away'' from his music.

The 34-year-old musician produced current single 'Swish Swish' featuring Nicki Minaj from the pop beauty's eagerly-anticipated fifth record and says they came to work together because the 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer is a fan of his electronic dance sound.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Duke - whose real name is Adam George Dyment - said: ''There are not many more recognisable faces in the world as Katy Perry, but at the same time being famous doesn't necessarily make someone a great act. But working on this project it was great seeing what her vision was for the album and being able to help with that. I am genuinely excited for the music.''

The 'I Got You' hitmaker is extremely proud that he got to produce the track as he believes he is the only British artist to work on the record by the America pop megastar, 32.

Asked how he got the job, the 34-year-old hunk said: ''She is a fan of the music and we kept in touch, her vision for the album wasn't a million miles away from the stuff I'm making.

''It was a very easy process and we made the song quickly. ''And then about two weeks ago I heard that Katy Perry is going to feature on it, it was very quick.

''To have produced one of the singles is a massive honour and, as far as I am aware, I don't think any other British act or producer was involved in any of the other singles.''

'Witness' is released on June 9.

