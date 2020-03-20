Duffy has shared a new song to ''lift spirits'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old star - who claimed last month she had stayed away from the spotlight for 10 years after being ''raped, drugged, and held captive'' - wrote an Instagram post to Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley, to give her permission to play new tune 'Something Beautiful' on the airwaves.

Duffy isn't planning to release the song, but thought it might be ''nice'' for people to listen to during these ''troubling times''.

She wrote: ''Hi Jo (Whiley)

Hope you are well and keeping safe.

Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want.

You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer.

Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it's harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.

Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won't be mad, they are lovely people.

So here's a song ... here's ''Something Beautiful''. It's just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.

I don't plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown.

Duffy x (sic)''

Duffy has been away from the spotlight since the release of her second studio album 'Endlessly' in 2010, and last month she revealed the reason for her ''disappearance'', alleging she underwent a harrowing experience, in which she was sexually assaulted and held ''captive over some days''.

She wrote: ''You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.

''Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.

''The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. (sic)''

The 'Mercy' singer said she has been ''recovering'' for several years, and chose not to return to the spotlight sooner because she didn't want to ''show the world the sadness in [her] eyes''.

She added: ''Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

''You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. (sic)''