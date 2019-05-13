Duff Mckagan says it's all ''very positive'' in GUNS N' ROSES ''camp''.

The iconic 'November Rain' group's original bassist reunited with his bandmates Axl Rose and Slash for the first time since the 'Use Your Illusion Tour' in 1993 for the 'Not In This Lifetime Tour' in 2016, which extended into December 2018.

With talk of a new album from the classic line-up rife, Duff remained tight-lipped but insisted relations between the band are the best they've ever been and plan to stay that way.

When asked if the 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers are working on a new record, Duff told Gregg Stone of Northern Colorado radio station 92.9 The Bear: ''I will tell you this: Things are very positive in our camp and they started that way and they remain so, if not more.

''But in classic Guns N' Roses fashion, I will tell you nothing.''

And on whether original rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin - who quit at the height of their fame in 1991 - would ever return, he said: ''That is something that we tried to make happen at the beginning. It just didn't work out.''

Frontman Axl had been at loggerheads with Duff and guitarist Slash for years and went on to make 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' with other musicians.

Duff, 55, has also admitted that whilst other aspects of his life were going swimmingly, he always wanted to get on top of the noise surrounding Guns N' Roses.

The rocker - who has 21-year-old Grace and 19-year-old Mae with model wife Susan Holmes - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''My life has been excellent.

''I have watched my wife have our kids, tried to be a great father and furthered my music career but Guns N' Roses was the thing that needed to be addressed.''

Meanwhile, the latest album update came from Slash who recently teased that they will enter the studio in ''the fall''.

He said he's planning on putting aside some time to solely to work on the original line-up's first record since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?'.

Asked where they are at in regards to a new LP, Slash replied: ''I wouldn't say we've really sat down and had those sessions yet.''

The 53-year-old rock legend, who is also touring and planning to pen new material for his other band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, continued: ''The Conspirators are finishing up in mid-August and then Guns is going out in late September/October, so in the fall.

''But at the same time, we're focused on working towards this new record that everybody's been asking about. So start focusing on that in earnest. And that's it.

''I'm not thinking about anything else while that is going on. That's really the main focus.

''By the time the Conspirators tour is done, I will have written enough material for the next Conspirators record that whenever that break comes up with Guns N' Roses we can go on to do that.

''We'll just juggle all this stuff, schedules permitting.''

The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmaker admitted that he is clueless when it comes to what the record will sound like.

He confessed: ''I have no f***ing idea. I really couldn't tell you. It's like anything else - you don't know what it is until it's done.''

Guns N' Roses also currently features Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and drummer Frank Ferrer.