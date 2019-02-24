Duff Mckagan says GUNS N' ROSES new album is ''real'' but the band want to surprise the fans.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' bassist - who is back with founding bandmates Axl Rose and Slash alongside Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed and drummer Frank Ferrer - has opened up about the possibility of a new LP from the legendary rockers, and he admitted the band won't be tied down to any kind of schedule.

He told 'Trunk Nation': ''Oh, it's real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens.

''It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things. I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he's been working on.

''So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that's for sure.''

The band's last record - 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' - feature Axl and a number of other artists, meaning this will be the first to feature the original trio together since 'The Spaghetti Incident?'.

Slash previously admitted the success of the group's 'Not In This Lifetime Tour' had lit a fire in the band.

He said: ''I think we're going to go well on into the future.

''I mean, Axl's got a ton of s**t that he recorded already, so we're going to get in there and just start getting into that thing, and then if we do a record and then do a tour, I could see that cycle going on endlessly.''