Duane 'Dog' Chapman won't remarry following Beth Chapman's death.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star tragically passed away last month at the age of 51 following a battle with cancer, and her 20-year-old daughter Bonnie has now insisted that her father - who had been married to Beth from 2006 until her passing - won't find someone else, because Beth was his ''soulmate''.

After speaking about the loss of her mother on Instagram this week, one fan asked Bonnie if she thought Dog would ''someday remarry'', to which she responded: ''Nope, he found his soulmate. No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists.''

Bonnie - who is the youngest daughter of Dog and Beth - was also asked how she was ''doing'' in the wake of her mother's passing.

She said: ''Just remembering that cancer can no longer hurt her. She's no longer in pain and finally feels normal again. I do miss her like crazy.''

Her comments come after Dog recently admitted it was tough seeing clips of his wife that were filmed for their show 'Dog's Most Wanted' before her passing.

The bounty hunter said: ''I've already looked at some of them, OK, and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling 'cause it happened. I just instantly start crying. I think it's also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one, then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show.''

Dog still sees his late wife next to him.

He said: ''I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there.

''I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I'd have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. I couldn't hear it no more. And she's laying and I'm like, 'You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.' So I'm so used to that that I don't sleep solid anymore.''