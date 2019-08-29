Duane 'Dog' Chapman will ''never'' remarry following the death of Beth Chapman.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star was married to Beth for 13 years before she tragically passed away at the age of 51 in June this year, following a battle with throat cancer.

And Dog, 66, has now said he intends to keep the promise the pair made to each other that they would never get remarried if something happened to the other.

He said: ''There will never be another Mrs. Dog. We both said, 'If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don't care. But don't marry one.' ... And she said, 'Don't take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.' ... Don't worry, I will not get married. I still put the pillows in the middle of the bed. This morning I thought she was still there.''

But the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star says he is getting lonely, as he isn't used to doing things by himself.

He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I have to have the companionship. I don't do single s**t.''

Earlier this month, Dog was spotted having dinner with a female friend in Los Angeles, and when it was speculated he was dating again, his 20-year-old daughter Bonnie was quick to slam the allegations.

She said: ''Pissed on my father's behalf that he can't go on a business dinner without someone speculating he's on a date. Leave our family alone please. Leave my father alone, let him try to continue our business in peace.''

To which Dog then later added: ''She's me in her heart, but her mother in her words. She's like the girl of the family so she says I can't even date. I tease her right now - 'Do not worry, Daddy's not getting married. You have Daddy's word of honour. ... But I've never been single.''