Duane 'Dog' Chapman spent his late wife's birthday alone.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star was left devastated when his spouse Beth died of cancer in June and he found it particularly tough on what should have been her 52nd birthday on October 29.

Sources told TMZ that Dog spent the entire day indoors at his Denver home, looking at photos of himself, his wife and their family and reflected on their lives.

However, though he was alone and emotional, he also spent a lot of time on the phone to his children and a number of Beth's friends to reminisce and discuss the positive impact she had on all of their lives.

The 66-year-old star shared a series of video clips of Beth on Instagram on her birthday and wrote: ''There will never be another like you. Happy birthday Beth! We [love] you!''

The post attracted a number of kind comments from fans, which Dog enjoyed reading and they gave him comfort.

In September, the reality star was hospitalised after suffering chest pain and though he was later diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, he previously claimed he thought his problems were a result of a broken heart over his wife's death.

He said: ''It feels much better now. And I'm going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn't help. I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it's going to heal.''

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star lost 17lbs after Beth's death as he hadn't been able to eat properly from the stress he's been suffering and though his wife always liked his ''little tummy'', he felt healthier without it.

He said recently: ''For three days I've been eating again. But Beth always said: 'I like your little tummy, big daddy.' No you don't! I dropped two sizes in pants.

''I'm a little faster now because weight slows you down. I think I'm actually a little healthier now. I want to maintain this weight, maybe a little bit more, but it's helped my health. I can feel it. Feelings are really strange. I don't want to eat something until I'm really hungry because I want to feel something.''