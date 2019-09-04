Duane 'Dog' Chapman has been ''so lonely'' since the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

Beth passed away in June at the age of 51 following a battle with cancer, and her husband Dog has admitted he's struggling to cope with life on his own in the wake of her passing, and although he promised Beth he would never remarry, he thinks he will start dating again soon.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star said: ''It's really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone. Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you're all alone.

''I walk by all these girls... I said, 'Hey, Mama, I'll make you famous.' They're not really my girlfriends. I'm not saying I'm not gonna have one, 'cause I will, [but] I'm not gonna get married.

''There will never be another Mrs. Dog. Each religion, as I look to God for answers, has a different answer. I am so lonely.''

Beth's fight with cancer will be shown on screen during the couple's new series 'Dog's Most Wanted' - which airs on Wednesday (04.08.19) and was filmed before her passing - and 66-year-old Dog insists it was his wife's idea to include the footage of her battling the disease.

He added: ''She goes, 'Listen, I'm showing it, Big Daddy.' It wasn't me that wanted to show some of the stuff ... Some of the stuff she let them in the room to see, I was completely flabbergasted, and I'd never spoke to her about it because I didn't want to get her upset. But I would stand back and watch behind the camera, when the camera's pointing, and thinking, 'Dear God, I would not do this.'''

And although her passing is still tough for him to deal with, Dog will be watching the show when it airs.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It's an emotional roller coaster ride. I did all these heroic things for her because I got loving, physical, kissy-kissy from her, and, 'Big Daddy, I'm so proud of you.' That's why I was such a nut because I had to impress her ... So, I'm still doing that. I'm not gonna jump in front of no train, but I'm still [putting myself out there].''