Duane 'Dog' Chapman still ''misses'' his late wife Beth Chapman.

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star was left devastated with his wife Beth lost her battle with cancer in June last year, and has slammed the old saying that ''time heals all wounds'' as he says he doesn't feel healed at all in the eight months since her death.

He said: ''Oh, I miss her. Eight months, that's the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say 'time heals all wounds.' No, it doesn't.

''[I miss] her comments, her touch, her smell. Her encouragement, her, 'I am going to hire a real bounty hunter if you don't catch this guy'. Her teasing me, her [saying], 'We say the blessing before we eat.' ''

Dog says it's tough for him to admit he relied on his spouse, because he wants to be a ''macho man'', but is struggling to cope without her.

He added: ''I am such a macho, macho man. But she was the glue that held my family together. So now I got to redo it and restaple everybody - and we are all kind of brawling right now.''

The 67-year-old bounty hunter made headlines earlier this month when he proposed to Moon Angell - who was Beth's friend and assistant - during an appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show', but has now insisted the pair are just friends, and the proposal was never real.

He explained: ''I am very lonesome. She knew Beth, and she talked about Beth constantly, 'Remember what Beth used to tell us,' and of course I would light right up when she'd say that. I was infatuated with a dream.

''She still works for me, and takes care of the finances. I kind of embarrassed her a little bit [with the proposal] and I shouldn't have.

''When I said it, I think I was about ready to cry, but I knew that she would say no, and once she said no, that did it. And 98 percent of the rumours went away, the lies went away.''

Dog isn't looking for love at the moment, but says he's thinking about dating again in the near future.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star said: ''It's almost time [to date again]. I can maybe go out with a girl and eat and date a little, if that's a date? Where, how, do you date today? I've forgotten!''