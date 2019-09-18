Duane 'Dog' Chapman is ''back at home and resting comfortably'' following his hospitalisation.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star was taken to a medical centre in Colorado over the weekend with chest pain, but he was allowed home late on Monday (16.09.19) evening following extensive tests, as doctors determined he did not suffer a heart attack, and instead is suffering from stress and high blood pressure.

And on Tuesday (17.09.19), a representative for the 66-year-old star said he is now back at home, and is ''deeply touched'' by the messages of support he has received since his hospitalisation.

The representative said in a statement: ''Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love and encouragement.

''While he is following doctor's orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG'S ORDERS and watch 'Dog's Most Wanted' Wednesday night on WGN America.''

Dog's medical emergency came three months after he was left heartbroken by the tragic death of his wife Beth Chapman, who died from cancer, at the age of just 51.

The bounty hunter recently admitted that he's lost 17lbs since her death as he hasn't been able to eat properly from the stress he's been suffering.

He said: ''For three days I've been eating again. But Beth always said: 'I like your little tummy, big daddy.' No you don't! I dropped two sizes in pants.

''I'm a little faster now because weight slows you down. I think I'm actually a little healthier now. I want to maintain this weight, maybe a little bit more, but it's helped my health. I can feel it. Feelings are really strange. I don't want to eat something until I'm really hungry because I want to feel something.''