Duane 'Dog' Chapman is finding it ''challenging'' to live without his late wife Beth Chapman.

Beth passed away in June at the age of 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancer, and now the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star - who was married to Beth for 13 years -has admitted ''every day is a challenge'' without her around.

He said: ''Every day is a challenge, but, you know, one a one to 10, I'm [at] six. I've lost a lot of weight but I started eating last night at a soul food restaurant we went to, and I'm trying to get back on track ... I really like to dream now.''

Dog is thankful to have the help of his friends and family in the wake of Beth's passing, and says he's throwing himself into his work as a bounty hunter in order to take his mind off his grief.

Speaking to TMZ, he added: ''I'm thinking about ... the next bust. To help grief, you have to work and stay busy. [Working] is a good therapy, whatever you do for a living, do it.''

Although Dog, 66, is keen to get back to work, he recently said he hasn't been able to watch any of the footage shot for the upcoming season of 'Dog's Most Wanted', because it features the last footage of Beth before her death.

When asked if watching the footage was therapeutic, he said: ''The show doesn't come out until Wednesday, next Wednesday. So usually we take the first cut, we look at it, we give notes, and then they start from there. I have not looked at none of these shows. I looked at the first show a little bit, but I couldn't ... at that time I wasn't able to handle it.

''So when everyone sees it on Wednesday, I get to see it. First time. So to answer your question, I don't have the answer to it yet. You know what I mean?''