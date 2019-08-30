Duane 'Dog' Chapman hasn't watched any footage from 'Dog's Most Wanted', as he was unable to watch his late wife Beth Chapman's final scenes.

The couple starred together on the WGN America show, and when it airs on September 4, it will be the final time Beth Chapman is seen on screens, following her tragic death in June at the age of 51 after a battle with throat cancer.

And although Dog, 66, would usually watch all of the footage before the show goes to air, he hasn't been able to do so this time, because seeing Beth's final months was too much for him to bear.

When asked if watching the footage was therapeutic, he said: ''The show doesn't come out until Wednesday, next Wednesday. So usually we take the first cut, we look at it, we give notes, and then they start from there. I have not looked at none of these shows. I looked at the first show a little bit, but I couldn't ... at that time I wasn't able to handle it.

''So when everyone sees it on Wednesday, I get to see it. First time. So to answer your question, I don't have the answer to it yet. You know what I mean?''

But when the show does premiere, Dog will be tuning in to watch it, and will make sure he's surrounded by his loved ones, including children Bonnie, 20, and Garry, 18, whom he had with Beth, and Beth's two children from previous relationships, Dominic, 34, and Cecily, 26.

He added to People Now: ''I got kids, you know, so my kids are coming and my friends will be there, you know, my close friends. We'll all watch. I'll probably go in and out of the room a lot, but yeah, I want to see it.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star - who adopted Beth's daughter Cecily - recently said he'd apologised to his children for not being the first of their parents to pass away.

He said: ''Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it. We don't know what to do. We haven't read, we weren't prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I'm like, 'I wish dad would have died first', you know, because I love my mummy. So I went to them and said, 'I'm so sorry that I didn't die first and mum did.'

''And they were like, 'Yeah dad, why?' So I was like, 'Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should've been the one. The guy goes first.' ''