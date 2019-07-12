Duane 'Dog' Chapman still sees his late wife Beth Chapman.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star tragically lost his wife last month after a battle with cancer and he admits he can't sleep following her passing.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there. I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I'd have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. I couldn't hear it no more. And she's laying and I'm like, 'You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.' So I'm so used to that that I don't sleep solid anymore.''

Dog previously revealed Beth had tried to prepare her husband for her passing as they ''knew this might happen''.

He said: ''For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one.' [She said] 'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.' There is not another Beth. There'll never be another Beth. There ain't a girl built like another Beth ... The last few moments she said, 'Come in here right now, in the bathroom.' I went in and she said, 'Look at me.' And I said, 'Yeah, you're freaking beautiful baby.' [And she said,] 'Look at me, Duane Chapman.' And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, 'Please, let me go.' And I didn't even make a decision, I almost said, 'I can't.' Before I could say, 'Alright,' she couldn't breathe and I called the ambulance ... But everyday she talked as if she was not there. 'Here's what to do with this, here's what to do with that. Don't keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.' So, prepared? No, you're never, ever prepared. You can't prepare. There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.''