duane 'dog' chapman can't stop ''crying'' watching his TV show featuring his late wife, Beth Chapman.

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star admitted it was tough seeing clips of his wife, who had filmed segments of the show before her passing after a battle with cancer, but he also found it ''therapeutic'' seeing her again.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I've already looked at some of them, OK, and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling 'cause it happened. I just instantly start crying. I think it's also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one, then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show.''

Dog still sees his late wife next to him.

He said: ''I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there.

''I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I'd have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. I couldn't hear it no more. And she's laying and I'm like, 'You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.' So I'm so used to that that I don't sleep solid anymore.''

Dog previously revealed Beth had tried to prepare her husband for her passing as they ''knew this might happen''.

He shared: ''For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one.' [She said] 'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.' There is not another Beth. There'll never be another Beth.''