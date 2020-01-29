duane 'dog' chapman proposed to his girlfriend Moon Angell on television - but the couple are not actually engaged.

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star asked Moon Angell to marry him during an appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show', seven months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman, who passed away after battling cancer.

In a trailer for the episode - which airs on February 3 - shared by Doctor Mehmet Oz on Twitter, Dog can be seen fighting back tears as he says: ''Moon Angell will you marry me?''

However, sources close to Dog have told TMZ the proposal was not genuine, and the bounty hunter was simply ''overly emotional and caught up in the moment''.

The publication reports Dog did not give her a ring during the taping, and they are not really engaged.

Dog's outburst comes as he recently said he ''needs love'' following Beth's tragic passing, and turned to Moon Angell as he ''needs the attention'' of a partner.

He explained: ''I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, 'Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the baddest bounty hunter of them all?' I need love.''

Dog, 66, has 12 children with his four previous wives, and is now their sole caregiver following the death of Beth.

But recently, Dog's 32-year-old daughter Lyssa Chapman hit out at Moon Angell, because she reportedly romanced Lyssa's brother before she struck up a relationship with Dog.

Taking to her social networking sites, Lyssa wrote: ''If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?

''If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.

''My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this. (sic)''