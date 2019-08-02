Duane 'Dog' Chapman has been left devastated after thieves stole some of the late Beth Chapman's personal items.

The Colorado merchandise store was broken into on Thursday (01.08.19) and now Dog is offering a reward for those who can help bring the suspects to justice.

He wrote on Twitter: ''The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead ... LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FOR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!! (sic)''

According to a source, items from a makeshift shrine for Beth were removed as well some of her bounty-hunting gear.

They said: ''The thieves not only took new merchandise but they took items that personally belonged to Beth. Mementos that were part of a makeshift memorial [inside the store] were also taken. Dog is devastated. He's distraught.''

Meanwhile, Dog had previously revealed Beth had tried to prepare her husband for her passing as they ''knew this might happen''.

He said: ''For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one.' [She said] 'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.' There is not another Beth. There'll never be another Beth. There ain't a girl built like another Beth ... The last few moments she said, 'Come in here right now, in the bathroom.' I went in and she said, 'Look at me.' And I said, 'Yeah, you're freaking beautiful baby.'

''[And she said,] 'Look at me, Duane Chapman.' And I did, I always saw Beth and she said, 'Please, let me go.' And I didn't even make a decision, I almost said, 'I can't.' Before I could say, 'Alright,' she couldn't breathe and I called the ambulance ... But everyday she talked as if she was not there. 'Here's what to do with this, here's what to do with that. Don't keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.' So, prepared? No, you're never, ever prepared. You can't prepare. There is no way. I did not know that this was going to happen that day.''