duane 'dog' chapman considered taking his own life after the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star was left heartbroken when his wife passed away last year after battling cancer, and has admitted there was a time following her death where he considered taking ''a lot of pills'' to end his own life.

He said: ''Well, I couldn't stop crying. I'm Apache, I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left - Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink of water.''

And when asked if he was going to take his own life, he said: ''Oh yeah.''

Dog, 66, was then asked what made him change his mind, to which he looked over at his girlfriend Moon Angell, who was a friend of Beth's.

He said: ''Well, she's pretty rough, this one.''

To which she added: ''I say 'brutally honest'. I don't go in and out. It's one way. And this is the way we're going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again.''

Moon Angell also confirmed the nature of her relationship with Dog, as she said it is ''intimate''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Dr. Oz Show' - which will air on Monday (03.02.20) - she said: ''It has to be intimate. Because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog.''

Earlier this week, a teaser for the episode was aired in which Dog asked Moon Angell to marry him in front of the studio audience.

He said in the clip: ''I am a lot happier with her around. Moon Angell, will you marry me?''

But it was later claimed by sources close to the star that the proposal was not genuine, and that the pair are not actually engaged.