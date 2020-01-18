Duane 'Dog' Chapman ''needs love'' following the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star lost his wife Beth - whom he dated on and off for years before he married in 2006 - to throat cancer in June 2019, and after finding love again with Moon Angell just seven months after Beth's passing, Dog has now explained he ''needs the attention'' of a partner.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said: ''I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, 'Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the baddest bounty hunter of them all?' I need love.''

Dog, 66, has 12 children with his four previous wives, and is now their sole caregiver following the death of Beth.

But recently, Dog's 32-year-old daughter Lyssa Chapman hit out at Moon, because his new lover reportedly romanced her brother before she struck up a relationship with her father.

Taking to her social networking sites, Lyssa wrote: ''If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?

''If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.

''My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this. (sic)''

Despite moving on with Moon, Dog has been seeing a shrink on a regular basis since Beth died to help him deal with the loss.

Taking to his Instagram account recently, Dog said: ''Going to my shrink for 6 months now ever since Beth left me I am not sure if it works let you know in another 6.''

Meanwhile, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star previously confessed he is determined to carry on with his career - despite his wife's death.

He said: ''I will never, ever be the same emotionally, because there's a huge piece of my heart that isn't there anymore. But I have to remain Dad and the dog.''