duane 'dog' chapman ''needs love'' following the death of his wife Beth Chapman, as he recently announced he has moved on with Moon Angell.
The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star lost his wife Beth - whom he dated on and off for years before he married in 2006 - to throat cancer in June 2019, and after finding love again with Moon Angell just seven months after Beth's passing, Dog has now explained he ''needs the attention'' of a partner.
In an interview with The New York Times, he said: ''I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, 'Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the baddest bounty hunter of them all?' I need love.''
Dog, 66, has 12 children with his four previous wives, and is now their sole caregiver following the death of Beth.
But recently, Dog's 32-year-old daughter Lyssa Chapman hit out at Moon, because his new lover reportedly romanced her brother before she struck up a relationship with her father.
Taking to her social networking sites, Lyssa wrote: ''If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?
''If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.
''My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this. (sic)''
Despite moving on with Moon, Dog has been seeing a shrink on a regular basis since Beth died to help him deal with the loss.
Taking to his Instagram account recently, Dog said: ''Going to my shrink for 6 months now ever since Beth left me I am not sure if it works let you know in another 6.''
Meanwhile, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star previously confessed he is determined to carry on with his career - despite his wife's death.
He said: ''I will never, ever be the same emotionally, because there's a huge piece of my heart that isn't there anymore. But I have to remain Dad and the dog.''