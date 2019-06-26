duane 'dog' chapman and his family have thanked fans for their support following the death of Beth Chapman.

The 51-year-old reality star had been placed in a medically-induced coma last weekend after she was left struggling to breathe as a result of her battle with stage 4 lung cancer, and sadly passed away on Wednesday (26.06.19).

Now, her family - who gathered around her at her bedside in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, before her death - have sent their thanks to everyone who ''prayed for Beth'' throughout her health journey.

In a statement, a family spokesperson said: ''Duane and the Chapman ʻohana send their love and a sincere mahalo to everyone who prayed for Beth throughout this journey.''

WGN America, the network that broadcast Dog and Beth's show, 'Dog's Most Wanted', have also expressed their condolences.

In another statement, they said: ''We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.''

Dog revealed the tragic news of Beth's death on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wrote: ''It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.''

The 'Dog & Beth: On the Hunt' star underwent successful throat cancer surgery in 2017 but last year was told the disease had returned and underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumour in November.

She was hospitalised in April due to fluid accumulation in her longs and underwent an operation in the same month to relieve pressure.